Zacks: Analysts Anticipate County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.28 Million

Analysts forecast that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will report sales of $12.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the highest is $12.56 million. County Bancorp reported sales of $11.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year sales of $49.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.60 million to $49.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $51.01 million, with estimates ranging from $50.81 million to $51.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for County Bancorp.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised shares of County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Hovde Group raised shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in County Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in County Bancorp by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in County Bancorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in County Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICBK stock opened at $25.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $161.26 million, a PE ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.74. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on County Bancorp (ICBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.