Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.17). Cryoport reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The company had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,673 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,808,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cryoport by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,321 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport stock traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.50. 655,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,565. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.62 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.67 and a 200 day moving average of $53.34. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

