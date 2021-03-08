Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will announce sales of $1.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Delek US reported sales of $1.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year sales of $7.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on DK. Raymond James increased their price target on Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

In related news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at $325,642.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 42.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 30.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000.

Shares of DK stock opened at $24.56 on Monday. Delek US has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.19.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

