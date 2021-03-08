Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will announce ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.69). Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 290%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IONS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $52.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.96 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $338,074.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 1,407 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $71,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,930,611 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

