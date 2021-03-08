Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to report $17.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.90 million and the highest is $17.23 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners posted sales of $15.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full-year sales of $69.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.09 million to $70.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $71.90 million, with estimates ranging from $68.50 million to $75.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 40.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMRK shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Landmark Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% during the third quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 13.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMRK opened at $12.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.08 million, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.06. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

