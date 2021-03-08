Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Maximus posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Maximus.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $84.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.91 and its 200-day moving average is $74.12. Maximus has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $400,520.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,958.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $783,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,529 shares of company stock worth $2,033,131. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Maximus by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 7,431.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Maximus by 46.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Maximus during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Maximus by 25.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maximus (MMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.