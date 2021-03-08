Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $565.62 Million

Brokerages expect that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will report sales of $565.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $557.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $572.50 million. MRC Global reported sales of $794.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MRC Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 63,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRC stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

