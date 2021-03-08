Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to report $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Postal Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

A number of research analysts have commented on PSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Postal Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

NYSE PSTL opened at $16.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $156.00 million, a PE ratio of -45.86 and a beta of 0.37. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $19.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

In other news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $43,394.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,111 shares in the company, valued at $719,522.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 86.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

