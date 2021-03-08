Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Postal Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

PSTL stock opened at $16.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $156.00 million, a P/E ratio of -45.86 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

In other news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $43,394.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,522.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 167,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $922,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

