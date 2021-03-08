Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.70 Million

Analysts expect Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to announce sales of $112.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.30 million. Proto Labs posted sales of $115.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year sales of $477.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.70 million to $480.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $525.90 million, with estimates ranging from $524.80 million to $527.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PRLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.25.

Proto Labs stock opened at $131.49 on Monday. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $286.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.79.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 93.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

