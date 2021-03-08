Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. SS&C Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $65.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.00. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

