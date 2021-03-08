Zacks: Analysts Anticipate T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.73 Billion

Brokerages expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will post sales of $18.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.99 billion to $19.72 billion. T-Mobile US reported sales of $11.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year sales of $78.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.55 billion to $81.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $81.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.05 billion to $83.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.96.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in T-Mobile US by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,828,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 635,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 83.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $879,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,401 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS stock opened at $124.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $154.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

