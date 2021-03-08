Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $593.78 Million

Brokerages expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to announce sales of $593.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $558.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $611.72 million. The Carlyle Group posted sales of $581.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Carlyle Group.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on CG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,960,435.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $21,787,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,352,158.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,158,085 shares of company stock worth $35,886,412 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $34.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -56.64 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.