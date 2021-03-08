Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.04). The Children’s Place reported earnings per share of $1.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 109.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Children’s Place.

PLCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on The Children’s Place from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Children’s Place from $48.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

Shares of PLCE traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,374. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $79.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,751,000 after acquiring an additional 168,849 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 621,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after acquiring an additional 75,121 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,260,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 152,030 shares during the period.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

