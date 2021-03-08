Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). Trupanion posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRUP. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

In other news, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 15,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $1,427,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 7,815 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $754,225.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,022.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,542 shares of company stock valued at $17,186,027. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.19. The stock had a trading volume of 28,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,740. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2,054.24 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $126.53.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

