Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will announce earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.84) and the highest is ($1.23). UroGen Pharma reported earnings per share of ($1.86) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($5.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.37) to ($5.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.30) to ($3.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UroGen Pharma.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 229,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,664.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of URGN. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $1,839,000. Horton Capital Management LLC grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 390,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:URGN traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,037. The company has a market capitalization of $397.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.32. UroGen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

