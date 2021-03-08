Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Utz Brands.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UTZ shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens started coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $1,805,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,414,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,631,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the third quarter worth $624,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTZ opened at $24.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.02. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.