Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to Post $0.98 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Watts Water Technologies posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTS. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $359,120.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,992.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $1,744,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,346,759 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTS traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.84. 209,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,053. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $131.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

