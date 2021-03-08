Zacks: Analysts Expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Will Post Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will report earnings per share of $2.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.27. American Tower posted earnings per share of $2.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $9.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $9.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $10.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.09.

Shares of AMT traded down $1.34 on Monday, hitting $198.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,154,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,728. The company has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,448 shares of company stock worth $771,029 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in American Tower by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in American Tower by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

