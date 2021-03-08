Zacks: Analysts Expect Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $199.02 Million

Equities analysts expect Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) to report sales of $199.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Archrock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $196.50 million to $201.54 million. Archrock posted sales of $249.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Archrock will report full year sales of $821.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $817.70 million to $825.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $891.98 million, with estimates ranging from $869.56 million to $914.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Archrock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%.

Several analysts recently commented on AROC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In other news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $110,550.42. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,143,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,760,000 after purchasing an additional 454,945 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Archrock by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,611,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after buying an additional 636,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Archrock by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,250,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,153,000 after buying an additional 445,401 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Archrock by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,252,257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,372,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -56.32 and a beta of 2.72. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.06%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

Featured Story: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archrock (AROC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.