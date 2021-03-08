Zacks: Analysts Expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will report $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.66. Ball reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ball.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $82.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.96. Ball has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $102.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $8,905,790.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 358.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ball (BLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.