Zacks: Analysts Expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to Post $1.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will report $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56. Brunswick reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $6.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brunswick.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Shares of BC stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.74. 834,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,547. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.81 and a 200 day moving average of $74.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.