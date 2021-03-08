Zacks: Analysts Expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Post $0.59 EPS

Analysts expect that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Comcast reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $55.09 on Monday. Comcast has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $55.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.33. The firm has a market cap of $252.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comcast (CMCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.