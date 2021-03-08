Zacks: Analysts Expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. DISH Network reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 453.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DISH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in DISH Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,844,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

DISH stock opened at $33.81 on Monday. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

