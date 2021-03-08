Zacks: Analysts Expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Will Post Earnings of $2.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.39 and the highest is $3.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 256.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year earnings of $10.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $11.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $12.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Independent Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.99.

JPM opened at $150.91 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $154.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.60. The stock has a market cap of $460.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

