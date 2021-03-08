Zacks: Analysts Expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to Post $0.88 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will announce earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Lindsay reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LNN traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,507. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.99 and a 200 day moving average of $122.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

In related news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total transaction of $1,263,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lindsay by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Lindsay by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Lindsay during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

