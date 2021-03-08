Zacks: Analysts Expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Mustang Bio posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.99). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mustang Bio.

MBIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.44.

In related news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBIO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,344,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,160 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mustang Bio by 488.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 858,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 712,834 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 206,094 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 336.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 161,238 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 465.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 187,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 154,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mustang Bio stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 101,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,942. The company has a market cap of $197.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

