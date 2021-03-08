Zacks: Analysts Expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Starbucks reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.26.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.58. 258,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,145,755. The company has a market cap of $124.30 billion, a PE ratio of 137.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $110.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

