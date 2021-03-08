Zacks: Analysts Expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.23 Million

Brokerages expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to post $131.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.72 million and the lowest is $124.08 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $94.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $569.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $559.30 million to $574.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $614.45 million, with estimates ranging from $588.69 million to $638.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $25.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.93. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 53,653 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,173,391.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,123.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

