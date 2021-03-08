Zacks: Analysts Expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $990,000.00

Brokerages expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will report sales of $990,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.78 million. TG Therapeutics posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,375%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $44.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.54 million to $79.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $285.25 million, with estimates ranging from $208.38 million to $422.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

In related news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $43.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.71.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

