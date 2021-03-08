Zacks: Analysts Expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to announce $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.86. Thor Industries reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year earnings of $8.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $8.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $9.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

NYSE THO opened at $126.19 on Monday. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $132.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.49.

In other news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 1,330.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 38,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

