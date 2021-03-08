Zacks: Analysts Expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $1.16. WESCO International posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WESCO International.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WCC. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.89.

In related news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $320,563.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at $215,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $51,618.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,211.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in WESCO International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after buying an additional 42,026 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,767,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 7,750.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE WCC traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.91. 6,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,158. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $89.53.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.