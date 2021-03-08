Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to Announce $1.80 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will announce $1.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the lowest is $1.40. AutoNation posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 97.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $7.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $8.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $7,588,229.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $522,219.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,984 shares of company stock valued at $17,708,420. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AN opened at $85.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $86.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.31.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

