Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to Post $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will report earnings per share of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.97. BancFirst posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BancFirst.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ BANF traded up $1.39 on Monday, hitting $70.86. 954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,051. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.38. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $69.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

In related news, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $665,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 21,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $1,439,054.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,266 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,396 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in BancFirst in the third quarter valued at $208,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in BancFirst in the third quarter valued at $2,375,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in BancFirst by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BancFirst by 78.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,083,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,186 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in BancFirst in the third quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.