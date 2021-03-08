Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BlackBerry.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.72 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BB shares. Scotiabank cut shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

NYSE BB traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.75. 16,443,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,566,496. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $428,731.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,454 shares of company stock worth $1,679,187. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in BlackBerry by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackBerry (BB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.