Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $474.17 Million

Analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) will post sales of $474.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $459.50 million and the highest is $487.00 million. Covanta posted sales of $468.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

CVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. FIL Ltd grew its position in Covanta by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,779,000 after acquiring an additional 185,982 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Covanta by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Covanta by 12.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Covanta during the third quarter worth $1,645,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 160.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVA opened at $14.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -67.62 and a beta of 1.48. Covanta has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $15.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 457.14%.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

