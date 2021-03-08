Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Post -$2.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to report ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.39). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($9.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.25) to ($8.83). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.00) to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The company’s revenue was up 881.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.26) EPS.

ESPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $29.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.48. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $53.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

