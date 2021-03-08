Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Foot Locker reported earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 253.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.35.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 108,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.78 per share, with a total value of $4,198,439.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 216,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,414,443. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 338.9% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 67,638 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 52,228 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,721 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 944.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,709 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 88,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 393,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,940 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL opened at $52.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.24. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $54.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

