Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.05 Billion

Brokerages predict that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will post sales of $33.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.01 billion to $34.08 billion. JD.com posted sales of $24.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year sales of $111.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.81 billion to $114.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $137.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $131.15 billion to $140.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover JD.com.

JD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

JD stock opened at $90.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.57. JD.com has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $108.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of JD.com by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of JD.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in JD.com by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

