Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Announce $3.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will post earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.55. KLA reported earnings per share of $2.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year earnings of $13.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.34 to $13.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.97 to $15.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of KLA by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in KLA by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,292,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in KLA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $15.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $280.08. 75,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. KLA has a 52-week low of $110.19 and a 52-week high of $342.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

