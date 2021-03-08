Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.03 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will post sales of $53.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Paya’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.60 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year sales of $205.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.00 million to $205.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $238.50 million, with estimates ranging from $237.30 million to $240.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paya.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYA shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,970,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Paya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Paya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,634,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Paya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Paya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Paya stock opened at $11.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 147.27 and a beta of 0.05. Paya has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

