Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to Post $0.86 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) to report $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.90. Royal Gold reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The business had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,029,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $428,567,000 after purchasing an additional 123,868 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,831,000 after purchasing an additional 135,004 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,424,000 after purchasing an additional 314,429 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Royal Gold by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,752,000 after acquiring an additional 21,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Royal Gold by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,275,000 after acquiring an additional 25,706 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $104.74 on Monday. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.94.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

