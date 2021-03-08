Zacks: Brokerages Expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $507.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will announce sales of $507.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $491.90 million to $526.50 million. Callaway Golf reported sales of $442.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ELY shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Compass Point cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000.

ELY stock opened at $28.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.63. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 2.16.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

