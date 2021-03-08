Zacks: Brokerages Expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.51 Million

Equities analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will announce $163.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Employers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $161.00 million to $166.02 million. Employers posted sales of $188.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full year sales of $664.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $655.20 million to $673.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $689.52 million, with estimates ranging from $676.90 million to $702.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.05. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EIG. TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NYSE:EIG opened at $35.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.14. Employers has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $40.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Employers by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 77,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Employers by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 59,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Employers during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Employers during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Employers by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 238,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 170,937 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

