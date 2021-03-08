Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.62 Million

Equities analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will post $64.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.76 million and the lowest is $64.47 million. Fiverr International reported sales of $34.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $286.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $283.45 million to $289.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $384.43 million, with estimates ranging from $367.18 million to $401.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $55.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.95 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.31.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $218.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -507.15 and a beta of 2.24. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $336.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth $907,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 2,229.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

