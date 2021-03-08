Zacks: Brokerages Expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.14 Million

Analysts expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to report sales of $42.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.62 million. IMAX posted sales of $34.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year sales of $270.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $216.07 million to $301.05 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $354.41 million, with estimates ranging from $315.30 million to $394.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The business had revenue of $55.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IMAX shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IMAX by 1,370.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,828 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IMAX by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 440,683 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IMAX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter worth $16,434,000. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the third quarter worth $7,774,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

IMAX opened at $24.59 on Monday. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.85.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

