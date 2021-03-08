Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to Announce $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $1.01. Lazard posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.99. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

