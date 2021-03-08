Zacks: Brokerages Expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.91 Million

Analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will report sales of $112.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.05 million. Physicians Realty Trust posted sales of $107.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $466.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $445.60 million to $482.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $499.68 million, with estimates ranging from $457.60 million to $525.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%.

DOC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

