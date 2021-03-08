Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.51). Sol-Gel Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.54% and a negative net margin of 273.92%.

Shares of SLGL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,307. The firm has a market cap of $183.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $11.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGL. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, a epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma and non-melanoma skin cancer; and tapinarof and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other dermatological indications.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.