Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will report sales of $3.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.25 million. Spero Therapeutics posted sales of $3.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year sales of $10.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.10 million to $11.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.25 million, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $18.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spero Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPRO shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 13,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $262,837.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Cristina Larkin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,249 over the last 90 days. 17.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 638.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 35.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $16.34 on Monday. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $444.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

